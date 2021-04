By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has described the passing of the Olufon of Ifon in Orolu Local Government Area of the State, Oba Almorouf Adekunle Magbagbeola, as a colossal loss.

The Governor in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Thursday in Osogbo, offered his sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family and the people of Ifon.

Oyetola who described Oba Almorouf as a symbol of history, culture and heritage, said the late monarch would be remembered as a visionary leader who made important contributions to the cultural identity, national unity, peace and progress of Osun and Nigeria as a whole.

He prayed Allah to grant him Aljana Firdaus and equally grant the family and people of Ifon the fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor Oyetola said “I sympathise with the royal family and the people of Ifon, Orolu Local Government Area of the State on the passing of our father, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Almorouf Adekunle Magbagbeola. His passing is a colossal loss not only to the State but to Nigeria as a whole.

“The late Olufon was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage whose contributions to cultural identity, national unity, peace and progress of Osun and Nigeria as a whole won’t be forgotten.

Oba Adekunle died on Sunday after a brief illness and reigned as Olufon for 13 years.

