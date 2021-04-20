President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his Republic of Niger counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, of Nigeria’s commitment to the stability of the two nations. The newly inaugurated leader was, yesterday, on his first official visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where Buhari said the citizens of both countries share similar cultures, languages and ways of life, with […]

