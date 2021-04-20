Breaking News

Our affinities can’t be ignored, Buhari tells Nigerien leader, preaches stability

By
0
our-affinities-can’t-be-ignored,-buhari-tells-nigerien-leader,-preaches-stability
Views: Visits 5

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his Republic of Niger counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, of Nigeria’s commitment to the stability of the two nations. The newly inaugurated leader was, yesterday, on his first official visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where Buhari said the citizens of both countries share similar cultures, languages and ways of life, with […]

The post Our affinities can’t be ignored, Buhari tells Nigerien leader, preaches stability appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Sanwo-Olu signs anti-corruption agency, gaming bills into law

Previous article

Why we rejected Ebube Agu security network, by IPOB

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News