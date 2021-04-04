The number of registered organ donation volunteers in China has crossed 3.15 million, the Red Cross Society of China said.

More than 33,000 organ donors donated after death, saving nearly 100,000 lives, according to Liang Huiling, Party chief and executive vice president of the Red Cross Society of China.

“Human organ donation is a noble cause that saves lives, promotes love among people, and highlights social civilization and progress,” Liang said this at an event held in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing to commemorate organ donors and also to raise public awareness of organ donation.

China started piloting the organ donation programme in 2010.

In the past four years, China’s organ donation volume has increased by 32 per cent annually, ranking second in the world in terms of annual donation volume, Guo Yanhong, vice director of the medical administration division of the national health commission.

China’s annual donation rate per million people has risen to 4.53 from 0.03 in 2010, according to data from the China organ donation administrative Center. as of March 2019, more than 1.16 million people in China had registered as organ donation volunteers.

The number of donors increased to 4.16 per million population (PMP) in 2019 from 2.01 PMP in 2015, according to the 2019 report on China organ donation development released by the China organ transplantation development foundation in December 2020.

Volunteers became the sole legitimate source of Chinese transplants after organs trade was outlawed in 2011 and the use of organs from executed prisoners was banned in 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...