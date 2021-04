Over 4.5 million fraudulent print products, parts and components, including large numbers of ink and toner cartridges have been seized in raids across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and the Americas. HP Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) team, which led the raid and confiscation, said the seizures took place between November 2019 […]

