There was panic in Owerri, the state capital, as gunmen shot no fewer than four motorists in a Sunday night robbery attack.

Fresh facts emerged on Monday on how gunmen shot the Imo State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Iyke Ume.

The incident happened at Orji, on Owerri- Okigwe Road very close to the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters.

The incident caused an abrupt end to commercial activities within the area as people, including those drinking at nearby bars who scampered for safety.

When contacted, the special adviser to the governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Dominic Uzowuru, confirmed that the Commissioner was shot.

He said, “I was not shot. The Commissioner was shot. My phone and that of the commissioners were snatched. We were coming from a service of the song of one of us, Austin Nnawuihe. He was dropping me when the robbers struck. I am fine to the glory of God.”

The Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the victims were evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, by the police.

