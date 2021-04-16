Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has sought the support of the Army to tackle insecurity in the state, especially flushing illegal miners out of the state.

A statement issued by Oyetola’s media aide, Ismail Omipidan on Friday disclosed the Governor stated this while receiving the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Gold Chibuisi at his office in Osogbo on Thursday.

Oyetola who expressed delight at the visit said their presence was a confirmation of the fact that the government had kept faith with its commitment to strengthening the bond of relationship between it and the security agencies, particularly the military.

“We are always willing to work with security agencies. That is why we formalise regular support for the security agencies, particularly the military because the rate of insecurity is on the increase virtually across the country.

“So, for this, we shall continue to need you, particularly at a time the issue of kidnapping, banditry among other criminal acts are on the increase. We will need more of your support to put an end to the influx of illegal miners in our State.

“We need your assistance in that direction because regular forces might not be able to cope with the level of influx because it has been discovered that the illegal migrants have access to virtually all our roads. We need your support to be able to flush out all criminals coming into our State in disguise for mining.

“We are desirous of development, and this can only be achieved in the atmosphere of peace. We welcome people who want to do legitimate business. We are very friendly and we are very accommodating, but if the peace of the State is being threatened by illegal migrants, then, we must ensure that they are flushed out and this can only be achieved through collaboration with security agencies,” Oyetola added.

Earlier in his remark, Major-General Gold Chibuisi, said the Nigerian Army remains committed to partnering with the governor in his efforts to strengthen the security of the State and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Chibuisi who led other top military officers to Osun said he was fully aware of the unparalleled commitment of the State government to raise the bar of security in the State and maintain its status as the most peaceful State in the country.

The new GOC who said the senior military officers were on a familiarisation and thank you visit the State said the visit was imperative in view of the numerous support and cooperation the Division particularly the Engineer Construction Command situated in the State have been receiving from the government over the years.

