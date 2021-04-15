….We’re desirous to reposition, strengthen our party

Notable political figures in the All Progressive Congress APC in Oyo State converged on Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to chart the way forward for the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

House of Assembly aspirant for Ibadan North East constituency 11, Aderonke Dairo hosted the bigwigs at a conference at the Ibadan civic centre, in Oyo state to reposition the party ahead of the next general elections.

The party stalwarts include Senator Fatai Buhari; former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, SSG, Chief Sarafadeen Alli; former Oyo Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi; Women Leader, Mrs Mabel Williams; former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and former governorship aspirant, Barrister Akeem Agbaje.

Others include the wife of former Oyo governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi who was represented by Mr Bolaji Tunji; former local government Chairman, Prince Gbade Lana; Youth Leader, Mr Isiaka Areokuta; Oyo Assembly aspirant for the 2023 elections, Aderonke Dairo; state executive council members and the guest speaker, Mrs Dorothy Ossai.

They submitted that unity, peace, discipline, increased youths and women involvement are crucial for the party’s success in the 2023 general election.

In his remark, the former SSG in the state, Sarafadeen Alli said unity and peace are imperative for the progress of the APC.

Alli pointed out that ” the APC must have social security programmes as a core part of its manifesto in 2023.

“To stem hooliganism, criminality in the country, the APC must continue to promote programmes that will guarantee jobs for the youths.

In his contribution, the former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, stressed the need for the APC to ensure that states align their manifesto with that at the federal level.

Shittu said that “the APC constitution must be such that it enforces discipline on all members.

According to him, political parties must redefine their purpose while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must have its act amended so that it is empowered to demand formulation of manifestoes by parties.

The Oyo APC Women Leader, Mabel Williams demanded that the party allow women to vie and occupy 30 per cent of elective positions.

Williams said that women were no more keen on the usual cheerleaders’ roles but should be supported by the party leadership to vie for either executive or legislative positions.

Williams demanded that the party leadership allow women to get forms to contest for elective positions for free.

The wife of the former state governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi said that the APC holds the hope for better Nigeria and should be supported by Nigerians.

On his part, Prince Gbade Lana said that the Nigerians must seek to know the antecedents, background, contributions of people to their communities before voting for them.

Lana chided docile leadership noting that the quality of leadership shows the quality of followership.

The Youth Leader, Oyo APC, Mr Isiaka Areokuta stressed the need for members of the party, especially in Oyo State, to love one another for the party to reclaim governorship of the state.

Areokuta noted that both youths, women and adults had crucial roles to play in the development of the party and should support one another for the attainment of collective goals.

The Oyo Assembly aspirant in the 2023 elections and the convener, Aderonke Dairo in her contribution stressed the need for youths and women to be united, peaceful, orderly and contest to claim leadership positions in the country.

The guest speaker, Dorathy Ossai, charged the party to invest in its organisational structure if it is truly interested in governing for decades.

Ossai noted that the party has to design strategic plans to enable it governs the country in trying times like this.

Speaking with journalists, the convener, Hon. Dairo noted that the decision to hold the conference was borne out of the need to reposition and strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dairo explained that her aspiration to represent the people of Ibadan North constituency 11 was borne out of the need for quality representation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Oyo APC bigwigs chart way forward ahead of 2023 general election appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...