By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday confirmed the release of the abducted victims at Onipe, a suburb along the Ijebu-ode/Idi-Ayunre axis of Oluyole Local Government Area of the state on Monday by unknown gunmen.

According to a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Adewale Osifeso, and made available to newsmen on Friday evening, the release of the abducted victims, Mrs Temitope Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde, was a result of pressure and meaningful intelligence from police along with effective utilization of local hunters and vigilantes.

The statement added that the effective utilisation of local hunters and vigilantes who under the supervision of the police, combed the suspected location in search of the abducted victims before recording the breakthrough, even though the location where the victims were rescued was not stated.

The statement read: “Today, Friday 16th April 2021, at about 0900hrs, three (3) abductees namely; (1) Adebayo Abosede ‘F’ (2) Ogunrinde ‘F’ and (3) Okeowo Theresa ‘F’ who were hitherto abducted on 12th of Aril,2021 at Onipe, a suburb along Ijebu-ode/Idi-Ayunre axis of Oluyole Local Government Area, Oyo State regained their freedom.”

“Their release was a result of pressure and meaningful intelligence from Police along with effective Utilization of local hunters and vigilantes who under the supervision of the Police combed the suspected location in search of the abductees before recording the breakthrough.”

“To this end, The Commissioner of Police is hereby using this medium to appeal to the good people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties while vowing to continue to uphold the mandate of protection of lives and property.”

