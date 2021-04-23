The Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko has recorded a string of remarkable achievements in its fight against crime and criminality in the state.

While celebrating the achievements as a morale booster to the officers and men of the Oyo State Police Command, she urged the good people of Oyo State not to relent in their partnership with the Police in sharing credible and timely information valuable in curbing criminality and birthing a peaceful Oyo State of our collective dreams.

In a press release signed by the State’s Police Public Relation Officer, DSp Osifeso Adewale, the Oyo State Police Command reeled out a list of recent crime fighting breakthroughs in the State

1. ARREST OF SUSPECTED INTER-STATE ARMED ROBBERY SYNDICATE: On 17th April, 2021 at about 1930hrs, an armed Robbery syndicate which specializes in snatching exotic cars from unsuspected owners at gun point in Ibadan and neighbouring States were apprehended at Bodija Area of Ibadan.

They had in their possession a Black Ford edge vehicle with Reg. No. Lagos APP 771 CV and a blue Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. AKD 642 CM. also found in their possession is a Barretta Pistol.

SUSPECTS: 1. Echefuna Ebubechukwu ‘m’ age 35 years

2. Temisan Barber ‘m’ age 27 years

EXHIBITS: 1. Black Ford Edge SUV with Reg. No. Lagos APP 771 CV

2. Blue Toyota Corolla 03/04 with Reg. No. AKD 642 CM

2. SODOMY: Today 22/04/2012 at about 1100hrs one “Olawuyi Ebenezer” ‘m’ 30 yrs old teacher in Rabbul-ilsan Nursery & Primary school, Abebi, Mokola Ibadan was arrested for repeatedly having undue carnal knowledge of a 12 yrs pupil name withheld. Further investigations revealed that the suspect had his way with the young victim on three different occasions.

SUSPECT: 1. Olawuyi Ebenezer ‘m’ aged 30yrs

3. ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERY/ MURDERER/ KIDNAPPING SYNDICATE: An armed robbery, kidnapping syndicate responsible for strings of Robbery and kidnapping along Ayete, Igangan, Lanlate, Eruwa, Igboora, Tapa and environ have been apprehended. The trio confessed to be involved in the crime and their confessional statement is helping to immediately arrest other syndicate members still at large.

SUSPECTS: 1. Samuel Oga ‘m’ aged 25 years

2. Christian Abunka ‘m’ aged 45 years

3.Sheu Babangida ‘m’ aged 55 years

EXHIBITS: 1. One Red Boxer Bajaj motorcycle with Reg. No. GBE 035 UX

2. One Red Boxer Bajaj motorcycle with Reg. No. FST 651 QC

3. Five empty cartridges

4. Six Syringes

5. One broken cutlass and one Filer

6. One Speedometer

7. Fifty-four pieces of cows hidden

8. Two (2) 25 liters kegs containing about 15 liters Fuel

9. Thirteen (13) Cutlasses

10. One Hammer

11. Four pieces of dry meat

12. One bag of millet and two half bags of corn

13. One specially constructed weapon with Axe handle and Iron arrow

4. ATTEMPT TO COMMIT FELONY: Today 22/04/2012 at about 1320hrs, upon receipt of credible intelligence from security consultants of Foodco shopping mall, old Bodija Ibadan, alleging one Nicholas Thomas to have attempted breaking into a car to cart away with its content. Officers attached to Surveillance team of Bodija Housing Estate Police Station swung into action and tactically arrested the suspect, other members of his syndicate took to their heels upon his arrest. Upon interrogation suspect admitted to have attempted stealing from the parked vehicle. Investigation is at top gear to arrest fling suspects.

SUSPECT: 1. Nicholas Thomas ‘m’ aged —yrs

5. CULTISM: On 18/04/2021 and today 22nd April, 2021, a careful simultaneous raid at separate locations based on credible information and strategic intelligence gathering, has led to the apprehension of some suspected cultist specialized in; Armed Robbery, rape and other gang related offences at Jaskot Hotel, Soka Area of Ibadan and NW9 Hotel, Akintola street via Adamasingba Area of Ibadan respectively.

SUSPECT: 1. Bolaji Olamilekan Israel ‘m’ aged 31yrs

2. Christopher Njoku ‘m’ aged 25 years

3. Gbolahan Adeyemi ‘m’ aged 19 years

4. Ademola Akinkunmi ‘m’ aged 26 years

5. Faith Ominka ‘f’ aged 22 years

6. David Asuquo ‘m’ aged 21 years

7. Adebiyi Yusuf ‘m’ aged 23 years

8. Ibrahim Lukman ‘m’ aged 25 years

9. Olasupo Opeyemi ‘m’ aged 27 years

10. Afolabi Idris ‘m’ aged 25 years

11. Monsuru Jamal ‘m’ aged 23 years

12. Oladunni Gbolahan ‘m’ aged 24 years

13. Muritala Azeez ‘m’ aged 29 years

14. Uba Emeka Jeromi ‘m’ aged 20 years

15. Yusuf Sulaimon ‘m’ aged 22 years

16. Akinyemi Segun ‘m’ aged 28 years

17. Toheeb Hammed ‘m’ aged 22 years

18. Philip Adeleye ‘m’ aged 28 years

19. Ibrahim Adewale ‘m’ aged 23 years

20. Aliu Mufutau ‘m’ aged 27 years

21. Fred Christopher ‘m’ aged 21 years

22. Olanlokun Quozeem ‘m’ aged 22 years

23. Ibrahim Abiola ‘m’ aged 26 years

24. Michael Omotayo ‘m’ aged 26 years

25. Arize Iheme ‘m’ aged 26 years

26. Ibrahim Sheidu ‘m’ aged 25 years

27. Tobi Morakinyo ‘m’ aged 25 years

28. Egbonwon Sunday ‘m’ aged 25 years

29. Akorede Edris ‘m’ aged 22 years

30. Owolabi Razak ‘m’ aged 25 years

EXHIBITS: 1. Four HP Laptops

2. One Gas cylinder (5 kg)

3. Twenty-five wrap of substance suspected to be Indian hemp

4. Three Cizza pots

5. Twenty live cartridges

6. Ten expended cartridges

7. One locally made barrel gun

8. Some spiritual soaps and perfume

9. Some black concoction

10. 30 exotic Handsets

11. Plenty Phone Chargers

12. Cash sum of Twenty-nine thousand, nine hundred and seventy naira only (#29,970.00).

6. KIDNAPPING: On 19/04/2021, at about 1100hrs One Jamiu Rasaq ‘m’ age 41yrs of Ajagba Compound Idere was kidnapped at Ojamgbe village farm settlement by four armed men. The victim was later rescued three days after his abduction by Police operatives due to ceaseless search and intelligence-led Policing by the police command with support from local vigilantes and hunters in combing the bush. Abubakar Rico, ‘m’ Age 25yrs, one of the two kidnap suspects was spotted and apprehended today 22/04/2021 after approaching Abola village via Idere in Igboora to purchase food supplies for his cohorts. Investigation is still ongoing to arrest others still at large.

SUSPECT: 1. Abubakar Rico ‘m’ aged 25yrs

EXHIBITS: 1. Four bottles Cocacola

2. Two packets of cigarettes

3. Two loaves of bread and jeans trouser

4. Black T shirts

5. A cap

6. A Pullover.

In conclusion, the commissioner urged members of the public to reach the police command in cases of emergency, via these emergency control room numbers: 615 (Toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.

Also, the NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively.

