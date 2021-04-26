Breaking News

PAC Asset Management wins 2021 Global Banking and Finance Awards

By
0
pac-asset-management-wins-2021-global-banking-and-finance-awards
Views: Visits 3

PAC Asset Management Limited “PAC Asset”, a subsidiary of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, has won Best Equity Fund Award at the 2021 Global Banking & Finance Awards. PAC Asset won the award as its Equity fund had performed excellently in 2020. The award, organised by the United Kingdom-based Global Banking & Finance Review magazine recognises the […]

The post PAC Asset Management wins 2021 Global Banking and Finance Awards appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Iran downplays controversial leaked FM remarks

Previous article

20-year-old “hero” Nigerian dies while trying to save drowning woman in UK

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News