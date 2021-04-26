PAC Asset Management Limited “PAC Asset”, a subsidiary of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, has won Best Equity Fund Award at the 2021 Global Banking & Finance Awards. PAC Asset won the award as its Equity fund had performed excellently in 2020. The award, organised by the United Kingdom-based Global Banking & Finance Review magazine recognises the […]

The post PAC Asset Management wins 2021 Global Banking and Finance Awards appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...