The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and South-South Elders’ Forum have berated Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, for saying that International Oil Companies (IOCs) cannot relocate to the Niger Delta region due to insecurity and violence.

The post PANDEF, South-South elders flay Sylva over comment on IOCs relocation to Niger Delta appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...