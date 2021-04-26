A tribal clash has erupted between Hausas and Yorubas in the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo, Lagos State. It was gathered that the incident began as a minor disagreement between Hausa motorcyclists and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the area.

The incident which began Monday morning soon degenerated into a tribal clash as Hausa and Yoruba youths confronted themselves, with all manner of weapons. Ojo, the location of the incident houses the state-owned university – Lagos State University (LASU)

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard, the clash started when Hausa motorcyclists gathered themselves to protest constant harassment by the road union members after a Hausa motorcyclist was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death.

The fight which began with an exchange of stones between members of the opposing camps, soon degenerated into a full-blown crisis, as sporadic gunshots were heard at the scene.

Members of the road union kept on wailing in the streets, shouting ‘e no concern una’, insisting that the fight was between them and the Okada riders.

According to reports, more Hausa youths have reportedly been rushing towards the Volks area of the road, from nearby Alabarago, where a majority of them reside.

