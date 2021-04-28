Unknown gunmen have again killed two police officers in Urua Inyang, the headquarters of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, claimed the lives of the two personnel identified as Esther Akpan, a Corporal, and a Police Special Constabulary, Isonuyo Effiong Paul.

Following the attack, the commissioner of police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, visited the scene of the attack, a statement by the Police command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, revealed.

The statement partly read:

“On 27/4/2021, at about 7:00p.m, some armed men on motorcycles, heading towards Ika Divisional Headquarters vicinity, armed with AK-47 and other dangerous weapons with the intent to attack the Division and set it ablaze met stiff resistance as the Divisional Police Officer and other Officers on ground fought gallantly and repelled the attackers who took to their heels with possible bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, before heading towards the Station to attack it, they ambushed and killed a Woman Police Corporal, one Esther Akpan who had just closed from duty and was on her way home in a company of a Police Special Constabulary, one Isonuyo Effiong Paul and burnt the Volvo vehicle attached to the Division.

“The Commissioner of Police, who was at the Division for an on-the-spot assessment, condoled with the families of slain female Officer and the Special Constabulary.

“He commended the gallantry exhibited by the DPO and his men and was also very appreciative of the role played by the youths of Ika, while urging them to continue partnering the police in crime-fighting. He has, however, launch a discreet investigation with the aim of bringing perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.’’

The attack came just as several meaningless attacks were being launched against police officers and other security agents in the South-East and South-South.

