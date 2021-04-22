The Nigerian government Thursday said it was standing by the minister of communication and digital economy Isa Ali Pantami, who is under pressure to resign after his past extremist comments were unearthed. “The administration stands by Minister Pantami and all Nigerian citizens to ensure they receive fair treatment, fair prices, and fair protection in ICT […]

The post Pantami: Buhari government says minister’s apology is enough appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...