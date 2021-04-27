Nigeria’s embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Monday, said some unnamed persons were planning to release some doctored videos against him. “We are in receipt of credible intelligence that the same forces, who have been championing a well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against Pantami, are now unto the next stage of […]

The post Pantami says some “forces” are about releasing doctored videos of him appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...