Nigeria’s communication and digital economy minister Isa Pantami has threatened to sue some media platforms for publishing a report that claimed he has ties with Boko Haram. NewsWire on Monday published a report culled from Independent Newspaper that said Pantami was on the watchlist of the United States for allegedly aiding the activities of terrorist […]

