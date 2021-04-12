Breaking News

Pantami threatens to sue media platforms over alleged ties with Boko Haram

Nigeria’s communication and digital economy minister Isa Pantami has threatened to sue some media platforms for publishing a report that claimed he has ties with Boko Haram. NewsWire on Monday published a report culled from Independent Newspaper that said Pantami was on the watchlist of the United States for allegedly aiding the activities of terrorist […]

