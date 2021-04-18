Breaking News

#PantamiResignNow: Calls for Nigerian minister to resign over extremist views grow

The calls for Nigeria’s minister of communication and digital economy Dr Isa Ali Pantami to resign over his past extreme religious views continued on Sunday. 48-year-old Pantami, for the first time, on Saturday acknowledged his past views but said he has since renounced those radical comments, Daily Trust reported. The minister blamed his past radical […]

