The Nigerian police have rescued a 15-year-old girl imprisoned for 10 years by her parents, BBC reported on Tuesday. Aisha Jubril was rescued in Kano State on Monday. The girl had been locked in a room since she was five years old. Police said they found the girl in a state of extreme hunger and […]

