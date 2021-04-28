Paris prosecutors are investigating three separate involuntary manslaughter probes into the deaths of three people in France who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, France24 reports.

Prosecutors, who specialize in conducting comprehensive health product investigations, will conduct initial investigations that have been opened in Toulouse, Paris, and Nantes following complaints.

Preliminary investigations were conducted by the regional prosecutor’s office.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the plaintiffs are questioning whether the AstraZeneca vaccine played a causal role in the deaths of their loved ones.

“We first contacted local prosecutors for speed and a prosecutorial investigation, and then asked them to move the file to Paris,” Etienne Boittin, the lawyer behind the complaints said.

In Nantes, a 26-year-old medical student died suddenly of a hemorrhage on March 18, just days after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca jab. The case in Toulouse belonged to a 38-year-old social worker who died of a blood clot after his health deteriorated sharply after the operation.

Boittin said he is considering fifteen cases of people who died after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca in France, most of them “under 60”.

The French National Health Agency last month reported that the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be given to people over the age of 55, as very few young people can develop blood clots.

This move is similar to the actions taken by a number of European countries in general, but Denmark has banned the use of the vaccine altogether.

Officials also said those under the age of 55 who received the first injection of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be given a second jab from another manufacturer.

But France said it had full confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine for those over the age of 55, and said it would continue to play a key role in distributing the vaccine.

“You are 50 times more likely to get a blood clot that flies across the Atlantic than if you were vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Vaccines protect us from Covid-19. Let’s not be insecure!” health minister Olivier Veran said earlier this month