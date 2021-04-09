Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi Otedola, more popularly known as Pasuma, yesterday, gave out Oyindamola, his daughter’s hand in marriage to Nurudeen Olajuwon.

On the band stand to thrill guests with some of hit singles at the wedding ceremony was King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, more popularly known as KWAM1.

The three-pronged ceremony included a Nikkah ceremony, engagement, and reception in Lagos on Thursday.

Video clips of the event showed Kwam 1 in an ecstatic mood as he dazzled the family and friends of the newly wedded couple with a beautiful delivery of his classic songs.

It also revealed moments when Pasuma broke down in tears while Kwam 1 was eulogising him.

In an emotional-laden social media post, Pasuma expressed mixed feelings while giving his daughter out. He added that “letting her go is not a simple act.”

“The beauty and challenge of parenthood is that as tightly as you would like to hold on to your precious one, you continually need to let go. I now truly understand that there is nothing like seeing your tiny tod all grown up and dressed in the bridal attire for her Big Day,” he wrote.

“I must tell you, there is no such sacred bond like father and daughter. Today has been such a roller-coaster ride of emotions for me, looking at my little angel dressed up as the most beautiful ‘Bride’ in her ‘Nikah Wedding Dress’.

“Surely, this is a momentous time in every parent’s life. Letting go of your daughter is not a simple act but this is an inevitable part that cannot be dodged no matter how badly you want to.

“Oyindamola and Olajuwon, I wish you both great happiness together. I believe that not only will your love last, it will be a proof to all who surround you that love is beautiful, kind and enduring.”

He also prayed for the lovebirds iwishing them a blissful union.

