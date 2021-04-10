The Peoples Democratic (PDP) has elected 23 officials to run the affairs of the party in the North-Central zone for the next four years.

Announcing the outcome of the election on Saturday in Makurdi, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Dr Cletus Tyokaa, said that all the outgone zonal officials were returned unopposed.

He said that a total of 906 delegates were expected at the congress but only 820 were accredited and voted.

He said that those who returned unopposed were: Zonal Chairman, Mr Theophilus Shan, Zonal Secretary, Mr Maurice Tsav, Zonal Treasurer, Emmanuel Ibrahim, Publicity Secretary, Mr Mohamed Suleiman and 21 others.

Benue Gov. Samuel Ortom tasked the new officials on fairness, justice and equity in the discharge of their mandate.

Ortom also disclosed that the party in the zone had resolved to end `godfatherism’, imposition of candidates and avoid the mistakes of 2015 and 2019 that gave APC victory.

He commended the stakeholders of the party within the zone for exhibiting high-level of maturity throughout the processes that led to the election.

Also in a speech, former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, said that Nigerians and indeed the people of North Central had learnt their lessons by voting the APC.

Mark said that at a time all the six State Governors and Senators in the zone were elected under the platform of the PDP and urged the people to do more to reclaim their lost positions.

Also speaking, immediate past Senate President and Chairman, PDP Reconciliatory Committee, Sen Bukola Saraki, said that it was time for the North-Central to recover its mandate in the remaining five states.

Saraki also said that it was time for the zone to provide the needed leadership that Nigerians yearned for by winning back all six states in the zone.

He appealed to the APC to stop disturbing their governors and allow them to concentrate on the good works that they were doing across their respective states.

“It’s time for us to go back and reclaim our mandate from the remaining five states of the North-Central because North-Central belongs to PDP and that journey has started with the return of Jerry Gana.

“The future of Nigeria rests with the PDP. We must also continue to retain FCT.

“We must go back and send a message that PDP has woken up and is now on the map to take the country,” Saraki said.

Former governor of Niger State, Mr Babajida Aliyu, said that the party must create a peaceful atmosphere to endear it to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We must do whatever is necessary to reunite and create a peaceful atmosphere that will endear us to Nigerians.

In his acceptance speech, PDP North Central Zonal Chairman, Shan, commended the party faithful, especially their leaders, for finding them worthy to serve another term.

Shan pledged that they would not disappoint the trust reposed in them.

NAN reports that all the elected officials were sworn in by the Benue State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Michael Gusa.

NAN further reports that the election was very peaceful and orderly.

