By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to as the ruling party in the nation pay attention to tackling the rising insecurity bedevilling the country and stop attacks on the opposite governors.

This was as the PDP Governors’ Forum donated N100 million to victims of Zamfara state fire incident.

These were disclosed in a statement released in Port Harcourt by the Special Assistant on Media to Governor Nyesom Wike, Kelvin Ebiri, after the forum visit to commiserate with the Governor of Zamfara state, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, in Gusau on Wednesday, over the market fire disaster.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was accompanied on the visit by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde; Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku; Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; and the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmed Fintiri.

The Sokoto state governor said instead of genuinely commiserating with the people of Zamfara state who have been grappling with insecurity and the latest fire incident, the APC opted to play petty politics with the people’s misfortune.

He said: “We as leaders must always remain as leaders in providing leadership and know where and when and how to play politics.

”How many lives have been lost from when APC was in charge of this Government House till now.

”How many of them came here to commiserate with the people of Zamfara State. Even those of us that are neighbours.”

Tambuwal announced the donation of N100 million from PDP governors to the victims of the recent Tuduwada market fire incident. And he assured the people of Zamfara state that the PDP will continue to stand by them.

He said: “This is our home, we the governors of PDP are not visitors. We are fully home and no visitor can replace or supplant the home owner.

”We have come home, not as visitors but as owners of this home to commiserate with our own people who have been affected by this inferno. I pity any leader who seeks to take advantage of a misfortune to play politics.”

However, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, advised APC to concentrate on solving the challenges confronting Nigeria and stop poaching PDP governors.

Wike said: “All of us know today the level of insecurity in Nigeria. Instead of the party (APC) to concentrate and fight insecurity, what the party is doing is moving from one state to the other to poach people.

“Now, you can imagine the insult, a party in Federal government that declared Zamfara a no flight zone, the same patty is coming to woo you to join them. I can’t understand it.”

Governor Wike urged his Zamfara state counterpart not to be intimidated by the antics of the APC which he accused of fueling the crisis in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post PDP Govs to APC: Tackle insecurity in Nigeria, stop poaching us appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...