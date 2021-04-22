

…Insists on state, community policing

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday decried Tuesday night’s massacre of no fewer than 30 Nigerians in simultaneous bandit attacks on four villages in two local government areas of Zamfara state.

This is as the party bemoaned the killing of a staff member as well as the abduction of an unknown number of students of Greenfield University in Kaduna state, the same Tuesday night.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described as saddening the worsening security situation in the country which is attributed to the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to demonstrate leadership competence.

“It is saddening that bandit and terrorist elements are now holding our nation to ransom due to the manifest lack of commitment by the Buhari Presidency and the disoriented All Progressives Congress, APC, to decisively confront the situation and secure our country.

“Today, under President Muhammadu Buhari, our nation has become an expansive killing field where bandits, terrorist, kidnappers and invaders are having a field day despoiling our communities and killing our compatriots. This is completely unacceptable!

“Our party recalls that we had advised President Buhari to conduct a holistic re-jigging of our national security architecture but Mr President only replaced the faces of the service chiefs, without any attention to serious operational issues, as if the replacement of commanders were the exclusive magic wand for the security challenges facing our nation.

“In the same vein, our party had demanded the decentralization of the police structure in a manner that will allow for effective state and community policing in the country.

“Rather than implement such, the Buhari Presidency, as well as the APC, are toying with a constabulary system of policing even when it is clear that such cannot be a direct response to the level of banditry and insecurity pervading our nation today.

“The fact is that the situation in our nation today has become too critical and demanding a surgical approach, including an amendment to our constitution and other statutes that will allow for an effective community police system.

“It is clear to all that no matter the number of the Inspector Generals of Police that are replaced, the policing structure of our nation will remain ineffective if left under the prevailing statutory framework.

“For the umpteenth time, the PDP charges President Buhari to wake up from slumber, stop his unnecessary rhetoric, blame games and lame marching orders and take bold steps to re-jig our national security architecture to guarantee the protection of lives and property in our country.

“Our party holds that President Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, who promised to lead from the front, cannot be sleeping on duty or having a penchant for overseas trips when our nation is on the edge,” the statement read.

