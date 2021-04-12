…there won’t be the victor or vanquish – Makinde

…We must unite to defeat APC – Ortom

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has conceded the leadership of the party to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Addressing the party delegates before the conduct of the delegate election in Osogbo on Monday, Fayose said the issues in the build-up to the congress were circumstantial which must be addressed.

“The issue at this congress is circumstantial, the question is who is our leader, Gov Seyi Makinde is our leader, therefore, our supporters and lovers should not be putting a wedge between us.

“Distinguish leaders, I want to assure you that we will make exploit together and anywhere it goes, I will accept, In any family Where there is cause to vote, there will be a divide, but I assure you, wherever it goes I will abide.

“Arapaja was a Deputy Governor and is not a small man, even if he has abused me so much, that is politics, if you emerge the Chairman, I will be the first person to visit you in Ibadan, because there is nothing that lasts forever.

“No one offends me and if I have offended anybody, I apologise. I and Makinde were one since the beginning, politicking leads to this misunderstanding, but notwithstanding, you are our father”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde said there would not be a winner or loser after the congress, describing the election as an attempt to reposition the party in the region.

“This is a family affair. It is an attempt to reposition our party in the Southwest. It has ramifications for our party nationally. Whatever the outcome is, we will take it in the spirit of a family contest. We don’t want to defeat ourselves, we want to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“At the end of this exercise, there will be no victor, no vanquish. As the only Governor of the party in the zone, whoever emerges, I will work with them to reposition the party. I thank you for the peaceful conduct”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by his deputy, Engr. Johnson Abounu pleaded with candidates to sheath their swords and treat each other as brothers.

He said no one at the congress venue is an enemy of the party, adding that the collective enemy of the party is the All Progressives Congress (APC) and only a united party can defeat the APC.

“We have held several meetings, where we cross T’s and dot the I’s to have a successful congress. It is a PDP affair and no one is an enemy of another person. We are aiming to take control, not just of the southwest region, but all the regions of the country and the Presidency in 2023.

“Nigerians are yearning for a change of these government and looking up to us to take over. We can only achieve this in unity. Therefore, everyone here should sheath their swords and take each other as brothers.

“As far as this panel is a concern, we will be transparent, just, fair and allow only the right things to be done, so the process could be acceptable to all and sundry”, he said

