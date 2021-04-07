The National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem has dismissed false allegations of working for the interest of an APC chieftain and a former Governor of Akwa Ibom state.

The report published in a news blog claimed that How PDP National Legal Adviser, Enoidem working for Akpabio Exposed and signed by someone the representative of one South-West PDP Concerned Youth Forum.

But in a swift reaction, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem described as baseless and totally unfounded reports of him working for Akpabio. He insisted that his loyalty to the party is unquestionable.

He noted that “no amount of sponsored blackmail, character assassination or intimidation will deter Barr Emmanuel Enoidem from living up to the duties and responsibilities of his office as the Chief Law Officer of the party and shall in all circumstances, do all in his powers to continually offer sound, unbiased, professional, and patriotic legal advice to the party in keeping with his oath of office as the National Legal Adviser of the party and his principle as a defender of the truth, justice and fairness and as a committed member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC”

Statement Read in part:

Re’ How PDP National Legal Adviser, Enoidem working for Akpabio Exposed

The attention of the PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem has been drawn to a story captioned: “How PDP National Legal Adviser, Enoidem working for Akpabio Exposed”, published by an online newsblog allegedly signed by one, Hon. Ibrahim Adedamola Abbey, on behalf of a group that calls itself South-West PDP Concerned Youth Forum.

The report apart from being false, baseless, unfounded, infantile, inane and misplaced perhaps exists only in the figment of the writer(s) imagination and their sponsor(s) which does not warrant to be dignified with a response but not for the purpose of setting the records straight and in order for the public not to be deceived, misled or confused by these merchants of lies, propaganda and mischief.

While these lies are not totally unexpected considering the political environment we find ourselves in, to infer that Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem is working for Senator Godswill Akpabio to destabilise the PDP in the South West is one propaganda too infantile, idiotic, weak, petty and ridiculous to be taken seriously by any right-thinking member of the party or public.

The PDP National Legal Adviser is a faithful, loyal and committed member of the PDP since the formation of the party in 1998 and remains committed to the founding principles and ideals of the party. He is not the type that engages in anti-party activities or wonders about from one party to another like the authors of this garbage and their sponsors. He has a character, he has integrity. He has honour and is a highly principled professional. These are virtues none of the sponsors of these blackmail against him can possess.

The PDP National Legal Adviser had earlier clarified issues bothering on the PDP South-West zonal crisis less than two months ago when the allegations first came up and he stands by those positions which are as valid as they were then as they are now.

The general public is therefore hereby enjoined to disregard the said story as not only fake but an extreme falsehood in its entirety. The public should rest assured that no amount of sponsored blackmail, character assassination or intimidation will deter Barr Emmanuel Enoidem from living up to the duties and responsibilities of his office as the Chief Law Officer of the party and shall in all circumstances, do all in his powers to continually offer sound, unbiased, professional, and patriotic legal advice to the party in keeping with his oath of office as the National Legal Adviser of the party and his principle as a defender of the truth, justice and fairness and as a committed member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC

