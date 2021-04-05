By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, as an dvocate of a restructured Nigeria.

In a statement by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South, the Minority Caucus expressed shock and sadness over the death of Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

The Senate Minority Leader in a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, said that the shocking death of the foremost right activist and advocate of a restructured Nigeria, has depleted the colony of courageous Nigerians who speak truth to power not minding dangers to their personal safety.

According to him, Odumakin’s death as painful as it is, came at a time his courage and witty mind is highly needed in the country that is fast cascading to a very uncertain destination.

Abaribe said, “I’m pained over Yinka’s death. This death has left soar taste in our mouth. Nigeria is on the brink and people like Yinka Odumakin have been working tirelessly to bring her back from such unfortunate state. He will be sorely missed.”

The Minority Leader however, condoled with the family of the deceased.

