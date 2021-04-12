Breaking News

PDP SW Congress: Fayose’s candidate for youth leader disqualified

Ayodele Fayose

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Candidates for the post of youths leader, Femi Adetola, from the camp of Governor Ayodele Fayose has been disqualified.

The disqualification was announced by the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engineer Johnson Abounu, who stood in for the panel Chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom.

According to the panel, the candidate was disqualified for not meeting the age requirement for the post.

The Candidate is 49 years old which contravene the provision of our constitution, which put the age for anyone aspiring the position to be between 18-40 years”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayose who admitted that the candidate is from his camp accepted the disqualification in good faith.

“The candidate is from my camp. I accept the disqualification on his behalf in the spirit of peace in the party. We will not treat it as a case of influence from the panel”, he said.

