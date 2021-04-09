…As party thanks S/Africa for supporting Okonjo-Iweala

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has pledged the readiness of the partner to close ranks with the African National Congress, ANC, to deepen democracy in the continent.

Secondus gave the pledge while playing host to the South African High Commissioner, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku at the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarter in Abuja yesterday. According to him, Nigeria has a lot to learn from South Africa particularly in the sphere of conducting credible and transparent elections.

“Nigeria is distressed as a result of security challenges. We need help from anybody who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land,” he said.

Secondus also commended President Cyril Ramaphosa-led government for the uncommon interest they showed in Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala that led to her victory at the contest for the leadership of World Trade Organization, WTO.

Responding, the High Commissioner expressed the desire of his home government to continue to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. He noted that Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent pointing out the “there is no hope for the continent if the two countries fail to work together.”

The High Commissioner also observed the frequent movement of politicians from one party to the other, noting that South Africa suffered similar thing in the past until it found a stabilizing way of dealing with defections.

