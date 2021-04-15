By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Some personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been reportedly injured in a gun dwell while foiling a jail break in Ubiaja, Esan South East local government area.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen whose identities are yet to be verified invaded the correctional centre to free inmates but they were resisted with support soldiers from 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman Edo Command of NSCDC, Richard Ogbebor said that the attempted jailbreak occurred from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday.

He said that the command received a distress call and subsequently mobilized its personnel to the facility.

He said that on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in a fight.

He said in a bid to bring the development under control some of the officers sustained different degrees of injury.

He added that with assistance from the personnel from the Nigerian Army, 4th Brigade, and the Edo Command, Nigerian Police Force, the inmates were eventually overpowered and taken back to their cells.

The Edo State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the incidence.

