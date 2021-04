Nigerian singer-songwriter Peruzzi has released his second studio album “Rum & Boogie”. Announcing the album on his Instagram page, Peruzzi wrote: “From A Place Where We Had No Stars. Always Knew We Was Born To Shine, We Had No Idea HOW or WHEN. But You See Brother, God Is The Greatest. Already On My Second […]

The post Peruzzi Enlists Davido, Don Jazzy, Fireboy And More For Second Album “Rum & Boogie” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...