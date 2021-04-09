By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Management of the Port Harcourt Electricity Company, PHED, has disclosed that Calabar electricity consumers can now enjoy a steady power supply following the bilateral agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company NDPHC.

Vanguard learnt that the development was following customer demands as well as the utmost desire of PHED to give its esteemed customers quality service delivery at an affordable rate.

The bilateral agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) was principally aimed at meeting the demands of customers.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard in Calabar shortly after PHED flagged off the awareness campaign on the new development.

The statement signed by Acting Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, Chioma Aninwe disclosed that the partnership was to serve Calabar Metropolis exclusively.

“By this development, PHED is collaborating with NDPHC to supply 100MW of excess power from Odukpani power plant to Calabar Metropolis exclusively.

“Network Optimization will be carried out in order to rehabilitate the network and increase the network capacity to ensure it can meet 24/7 supply to Calabar.

“The projects have already begun and one has been completed, which is the construction of one unit of 15MVA (1×15 MVA) at Adiabo in Odukpani LGA.

“PHED is also to construct a substation at Akpabuyo LGA, all aimed at showing commitment to resolving the community’s electricity issues,” she stated

Furthermore, the statement read: “Another important step is that PHED will install Smart Meters for Customers.In this scheme, about 120,000 meters have been earmarked at this stage and should arrive in few months.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the PHED, Dr Henry Ajabhawa, who was represented by the Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Solomon Okopi, appealed to Customers and stakeholders to see this move as a vital scheme to boost electricity supply in Cross River State and in its franchise states including Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom.

He also appealed to customers to always pay their bill or recharge their pre-paid meters at the right time to enable the Disco to serve them better.

Ajabhawa reiterated his appeal for support against energy theft and acts of vandalism or attacks of PHED personnel on legitimate assignments because, as he stated it, such attacks amount to setbacks in the entire energy value chain as well as serious acts of economic sabotage.

