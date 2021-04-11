A phonologist and Chief Executive Officer of Knack Communications, Elliot Anunwa, has charged government to invest in language laboratories for public schools to enhance students’ usage of the country’s lingua franca. Anunwa said this during a workshop targeted at raising transformational communicators and public speakers that would impact their generations positively with quality accent and […]

