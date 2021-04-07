Breaking News PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin By Temisan Amoye 26 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 2 The Mascot of the 20th National Sports Festival (Edo 2020) entertains guests during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN01618/7/4/2021/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN Team Oyo during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN Team Delta dancing during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN Team Kano State dancing during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN Vanguard News Nigeria The post PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin appeared first on Vanguard News. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
