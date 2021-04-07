Breaking News

PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin

The Mascot of the 20th National Sports Festival (Edo 2020) entertains guests during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN01618/7/4/2021/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

Team Oyo during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN
Team Delta dancing during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN
Team Kano State dancing during the colourful Opening Ceremony of the Games in the Main Bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday (6/4/21). Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

