PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evening returned to Abuja after a medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m.

President Buhari had on March 30 departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for a routine medical check-up.

