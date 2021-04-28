Dorothy Yohanna, one of the abducted students of Greenfield University Kaduna, has been laid to rest today April 28.

Dorothy and an unspecified number of students were abducted from the school premises by the bandits on April 20 at about 10 pm.

On Friday, April 23, the state government announced it had recovered the bodies of Dorothy and two other students. The Commissioner of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, said it had recovered the corpses of two captives.

Below are photos from Dorothy’s funeral

