Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are David Promise, Cyril Okodogbe, Taiwo Femi, Jasa Oghenerwede Frank, Adesokan Ibrahim, Femi Emmanuel Phillip, Jimoh Olayinka Alimi, Anene Dominic, Victor Damola, Israel Attah, Alonge Oluwadamilare, Muhammadu Sani Garba, Luis Fred, and Adu Olaoluwa.

Others are Precious Utomi, Oladosu Samuel, Andrew John, Olayiwola Ojo, Ekong Samuel Enobong, Oluwakemi Ezekiel, Okewole Segun, Olawale Adekunle, Ajibade Idris Adeniyi, Imeobong-Odion Promise, Karaole Lateef, Rowland Emmanuel, and Nelson Lucky.

They were arrested on April 9, 2021, in the Ayobo-Ipaja area of Lagos State, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, and exotic cars.

According to the antigraft agency, the suspected internet fraudsters will be charged to court soon.

