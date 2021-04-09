By Arogbonlo Isreal

The Nigerian Correctional Service has released photos and names of some of the inmates who escaped during the jailbreak in Imo state on Monday, April 5.

Unidentified gunmen stormed the Owerri Custodial Center in the early hours of Monday and freed over 1800 inmates. 84 of the inmates have so far returned to the custodial center.

READ ALSO: Court remands man for allegedly killing neighbour

The Nigerian Correctional Center has now released photos of some of the fleeing inmates.

See photos below;

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post PHOTOS: FG releases names, faces of fleeing Imo prison escapees appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...