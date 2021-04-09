By Arogbonlo Isreal
The Nigerian Correctional Service has released photos and names of some of the inmates who escaped during the jailbreak in Imo state on Monday, April 5.
Unidentified gunmen stormed the Owerri Custodial Center in the early hours of Monday and freed over 1800 inmates. 84 of the inmates have so far returned to the custodial center.
READ ALSO: Court remands man for allegedly killing neighbour
The Nigerian Correctional Center has now released photos of some of the fleeing inmates.
See photos below;
The post PHOTOS: FG releases names, faces of fleeing Imo prison escapees appeared first on Vanguard News.
Comments