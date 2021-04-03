There was massive wailing as a midnight fire razed the popular Araromi auto spare parts market at Agodi-Gate in Ibadan on Friday night.

It was gathered that the fire which engulfed goods worth millions of naira could not be put off as firefighters lacked access to the market.

Fire trucks parked a distance of about half kilometres as two teams from the Oyo state fire service dragged water hose to battle inferno worsened by inflammable items.

According to several reports, the fire is believed to have been caused by a power surge in one of the shops. This comes just as the auto market had electricity supply restored recently after years of being without light.

This recent fire comes about three decades after the last incident.