The circumstance led the Abia State Police Command to launch a manhunt for a fleeing gateman of the retired nurse.

A protest has erupted in Umuahia, the Abia State capital following the brutal killing of a widow who was also a retired nurse.

The victim, Mrs Queeneth Alozie, who retired from the Federal Medical Centre FMC Umuahia, was allegedly slaughtered on Sunday morning, April 25, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Until her death, Mrs Alozie, who was the wife of late Dr. Alozie from Isingwu Umuahia, the owner of the popular Obioma Hospital at School Road Umuahia, was living alone in their mansion opposite the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia. All her children were said to be based abroad.

It was gathered that the late nurse recently employed the fleeing gateman from her maternal home in Mbaise.

Reports made available said the widow’s older security man returned from church on that fateful day and attempted to enter the compound but the gate was locked from behind.

“I called his (referring to the new security man) phone number many times and his line was switched off. I then called that of my madam, there was also no response”, he said.

This prompted him to alert neighbors who broke into the compound through the back door and discovered the widow in the pool of her blood. Eyewitnesses said she sustained an axe cut on the head.

Spokesperson of the command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said investigations were on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Following her death, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives of Abia State staged a protest bearing placards with various inscriptions.

Speaking to journalists during the protest on Tuesday, the state Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Comrade Ugochi Akoma described the murder as barbaric.

Also speaking, the unit Chairman, FMC, Mrs. Stella Onwumah, called on the state government to ensure that Heath workers are protected even in the discharge of their duties.

The Association advised nurses, midwives, and other health workers to be security conscious both at home and workplaces.