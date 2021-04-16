On Thursday, April 15, 2021, unknown gunmen reportedly stormed Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, went to First Bank Plc in the area, and destroyed vehicles after hoisting a Biafran flag.

According to the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), the gunmen went straight to the bank where they shot sporadically into the air, dispersing bank customers and passersby.

According to the report, the gunmen, numbering about ten, who drove in black Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), equally hoisted the Biafran flag at the gate of the bank, set fire on a Nissan Pathfinder SUV with registration number UR 640 KJA, and smashed glasses of a Honda car with registration number FST 456 AC, all parked in front of the bank.

It is not clear if anyone sustained a gunshot injury, however, normal human and vehicular movements continued after the gunmen left.

This development came just a few hours after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) dismissed alleged plans by its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN), to attack banks in the Southeast for the purpose of acquiring money to purchase arms.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB assured financial institutions in the zone of their safety, just as it warned the security agencies to desist from spreading such propaganda.

The statement partly reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to put banks in Biafra land on notice of a wicked plot by the Nigeria security agencies to harm them.

“Our intelligence unit has uncovered fabricated propaganda by the Department of State Services DSS, that Eastern Security Network, ESN is planning to attack banks in Biafraland to acquire money to purchase arms.

“DSS is propelling this wicked propaganda all in a bid to blackmail ESN and IPOB, and dent our global reputation. We, therefore, wish to debunk this falsehood and blatant lie from the pit of hell.

“IPOB and ESN are not criminals and we have no plans or agenda to touch any institution particularly banks. We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally and cannot attack or kidnap anybody for ransom.

“We don’t inflict pains on the people we are fighting for their freedom. DSS must stop this rubbish and engage their time on something more meaningful. This poor script cannot fly.”

