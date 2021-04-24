National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, operatives attached to two courier companies in Lagos have intercepted heroin strategically hidden in the statue of Mary and auto spare parts heading to Canada and the United Arab Emirate, UAE.

The NDLEA announced this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, narcotics agents from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations seized 500grammes of heroin going to Canada and hidden inside auto spare parts from one of the courier firms while 140grammes of Methamphetamine going to the Philippines and concealed inside a statue of Mary was seized in another courier company.

The Director, Operations, and General Investigations, Adeyemi Adeofe disclosed that 3.1 kg of cannabis going to UAE concealed inside spices, and another kilogram of cannabis going to UAE concealed inside local herbs were intercepted and seized.

This came as the NDLEA command in Ondo State, in series of raids between 6th and 20th April 2021, arrested 31 suspects from who 275.552kg of assorted illicit drugs were recovered.

According to the acting Commander of the state Command, Callys Alumona, the sting operations were carried out to curb the increasing rate of drug abuse among the youths and even the elderly in Ondo State.

The NDLEA said this has led to the arrest of 31 suspects, including 24 males, and 7 females, adding that the illicit drugs seized consist of 74.285Kgs of cannabis sativa, 267grammes of psychotropic substances; 201Kgs of skuchies (a combination of cannabis, tramadol, ethanol, and zobo), while many of the drug spots have been dismantled.