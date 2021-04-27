Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have blocked the Makurdi-Lafia highway in Benue State over the killing of ten persons in their camp by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday night, April 26.

So far, seven dead bodies have been counted with many others injured after armed herdsmen attacked the Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons camp in Makurdi Local Area of Benue State.

The protesters blocked the highway with the dead bodies of the killed IDPs, causing heavy gridlock on the busy expressway.

Addressing the angry youths, Governor Samuel Ortom called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his responsibility of protecting Nigerians, describing the attack as inhuman, barbaric, and unacceptable.

Ortom, who called for urgent action against the activities of militia herdsmen across the country, said if the Federal Government had taken the issue of militia herders seriously, it would not have degenerated to this level.

He lamented that in the last two weeks, over seventy persons had been killed in Makurdi Local Government alone while various communities across Benue are suffering from the same militia herders.

The attack in Benue comes as several states in the country, including Yobe, Imo, Rivers, Anambra and Enugu came under intense attack.

