Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Tuesday, met with the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The meeting which held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna comes days after eight members of the RCCG kidnapped in the state were released.

It would be recalled that members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road on their way to a programme.

See photos from the meeting below

Like this: Like Loading...