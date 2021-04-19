Unknown gunmen, on Monday, April 19, 2021, attacked the Zone 13 Nigeria Police Headquarters at Ukpo, near Awka in Anambra State.

Ukpo is a community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

The Zone 13 police headquarters covers three South-Eastern states of Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra.

Confirming the attack, the spokesperson of Zone 13 Police Command, Princess Nkiru Nwode said the command successfully repelled the attack and also recovered some weapons from the fleeing assailants.

Sources say the fire in one of the buildings was started by a petrol bomb thrown from a distance by the attackers, and this spread to cars packed in the vicinity.

According to reports, the gunmen struck around 4 am and killed two policemen identified as Inspector Ishaku Aura and Uzoma Uwaebuka.

The bodies of the slain inspectors have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

As of the time of filing this report, no group has claimed responsibility for this dastardly act, which comes barely three weeks after the Imo State Police Headquarters was attacked.

See photos and videos below

