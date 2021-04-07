Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, April 7, decorated the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, at the State House in Abuja.

It would be recalled that President Buhari through the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, on Tuesday approved the appointment of Baba as the next police boss.

This development comes after the tenure of the former chief, Mohammed Adamu which elapsed on February 6, 2021, was extended by three months However, the tenure elongation was abruptly terminated on Tuesday, April 6.

Born in 1963, Ag. IGP Baba joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1988. He is an indigene of Yobe state.

