Courts in Plateau State were under locks as judiciary workers in the State join the nationwide industrial action by their union in pursuance to their agelong demand for autonomy of the judiciary.

Those who had cases and went to the different courts after the Easter celebration were disappointed as they were not granted access into the courts premises as the striking workers gather in front of the locked entrances chanting solidarity songs.

Philip Longji who is the State Chairman of JUSUN addressed union members at the gate of the State High Courts in Jos, charging them to brace up to the challenges of the coming days as the strike follows the directive of their national secretariat and that it is total.

He said all courts including the Federal High court and the Court of Appeal in Jos are affected as their monitoring team is patrolling to ensure total compliance.

His words, “We have shut down all the courts from the supreme down to the area courts, we want to assure you that this strike will continue until when government does something.”

A litigant who gave, Emmanuel Azi, whose case was to be heard today expressed disappointment saying, “I had to cancel other appointments to ensure I attend the sitting today. On coming here, I was not even allowed access to the premises and when I called my lawyer, he said there is nothing to be done except wait. I am really tired, these are parts of the things that discourage people from going to court to seek redress.”

