By Adeola Badru & Shina Abubakar

Security situation in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State heightened, yesterday, following the hijack of an 18-seater bus along Igboora-Eruwa road by gunmen, who abducted all passengers in the commercial bus.

Confirming the abduction, an indigene of the area, Oladiran Oladokun told Vanguard that an 18-seater bus, coming from Abeokuta and transporting passengers along Igboora-Eruwa road, was ambushed by the gunmen.

Vanguard further gathered from a family source of one of the victims that the gunmen demanded the sum of N10 million as a ransom for each of the victims.

The source said: “Yes, the 18 people were kidnapped this morning (Thursday), while seven were also kidnapped yesterday (Wednesday).”

Another source, who spoke to Vanguard, noted that kidnappers have continued to have their ways despite heavy security presence in the zone.

He confirmed that seven people were also kidnapped around 5 pm on Wednesday.

He said: “The rate of kidnappings in Ibarapa in the last few weeks has become worrisome. Yesterday (Wednesday) at 5.00 pm, seven persons, who were on their way to Eruwa had their vehicle stopped on the bridge and were whisked away into the kidnappers’ vehicle. This has taken a new dimension. I am greatly disturbed.

“The police are back on the road extorting money from drivers. With their presence, nothing has changed. Should we say their presence has brought the resurgence of kidnappings in the region?

“Two weeks ago, two students were kidnapped. The parents paid N1.2 million before their release. The commercial vehicle conveying the students was stopped midway.”

Police, Amotekun keep mum

As at press time, efforts to get reactions from the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive as calls made and messages sent to his phone line were not responded to.

When contacted, the Amotekun Commander in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd) , said: “We are not authorised to speak on such issues, we are not the Police. You can get reaction from the Police, anything they (Police) say is authentic. This is Amotekun and not the Police.”

Police, hunters rescue female student in Osun

Meanwhile, the Osun Police Command, in collaboration with local hunters, on Tuesday, rescued a female student of the Osun State College of Health Technology Ilesa, Rukayat Bayonle.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the Police disclosed that the student was abducted by five armed persons at her hostel located at Olomilagbala area of Ilesa.

The statement reads: “The Osun Police Command rescued the female student of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, one Rukayat Bayonle, who was abducted on 20th April 2021 at about 02:30 hours at Olomilagbala Area, Ilesa.

“Upon receiving the distress call that the victim was abducted, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, psc, drafted a combined team of police Tactical Unit, JTF and other security outfits on a rescue mission of the abducted girl. The abductors, numbering about five, invaded the quarters of the student and took her into the bush.

“The security operatives followed the criminals into the bush and pursue them vigorously and at about 05:25 am of the same day, 20th April 2021, within the space of 3 hours, Police and local security men rescued her unhurt.”

