The Police have arrested three community leaders in the Ikotun area of Lagos for allegedly lynching a suspected burglar.

The Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday said the burglar was lynched to death after an alleged attempt to rob one Mrs Adeyemi Opeyemi.

“The burglar had allegedly gained entrance into the room of Opeyemi, of No 2, Asalu Bus Stop, off Abaranje Road, Ikotun in an attempt to rob her.

“But she raised alarm and the burglar escaped into the street, where some members of the community apprehended and beat him to death,’’ Adejobi stated.

According to him, the arrested community leaders (names withheld) have some questions to answer pertaining to the killing of the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of jungle justice meted on the suspect.

“He has vowed to kick against such as it is becoming rampant and such is inimical to our collective efforts to improve on the Criminal Justice System of Lagos State.’’

Similarly, police operatives, attached to the Ojo Division of the command, on April 6 arrested three suspected traffic robbers.

The suspects (names withheld), all of Alaba Rago Market, Ojo-Lagos were arrested for attacking innocent commuters in the Ojo area.

The Command’s spokesperson stated that other suspected receivers of stolen items from the traffic robbers (names withheld) were also arrested on April 7, as a follow-up to a police investigation.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime of attacking and dispossessing commuters of their belongings along Ojo-Iba road,’’ Adejobi said.

He added that during the course of the investigation, one other suspect was arrested.

“He confessed to being a pickpocket that has been picking people’s phones along Iyana Iba, Ojo-Lagos,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also gathered that policemen attached to Ojo Division, on April 7, at about 3.30 a.m. in another operation, nabbed three suspected traffic robbers, in conjunction with some members of the Alaba Rago Market, Ojo.

The suspects were arrested with some weapons like knives, cutlasses, and broken bottles in their possession.

The command’s spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

The commissioner warned that the command would leave no stone unturned in getting rid of crimes and criminality in the state.

