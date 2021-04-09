The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested three criminal suspects allegedly involved in attempted murder, armed robbery and receiving of stolen property in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested within the beginning of the month of April

He said that the command also recovered one TV set, one Nexus air-conditioner, one woofer speaker, two wristwatches, used clothing and some quantities of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to Ndukwe, acting on credible information, police operatives attached to Awkunanaw Police Division on April 2 at about 3 p.m. raided a black spot at Garki Market and arrested one Bassey Emmanuel, 24.

“Emmanuel is alleged to deal in hard drugs and a receiver of criminal proceeds. His arrest led to the recovery of other household stolen items,’’ he said.

He said that operatives further arrested his accomplice, one Joseph Okeke, 34, and recovered a travelling bag containing clothing, which he confessed to having stolen at a motor-park in Port-Harcourt and had brought same to Emmanuel to buy.

In another development, Ndukwe said that police operatives attached to New Haven Police Division in synergy with a law-abiding citizen, on April 1 at about 10 a.m. rescued and arrested Friday Abuh, 23.

“Abuh was being lynched by an angry mob on the allegation that he used a broken bottle to stab his armed robbery victim on the back, in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone at New Artisan Market, Enugu.

“The victim, a female, was rushed to the hospital, where she is responding to treatment,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of their investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has urged the police operatives to sustain the tempo and remain committed to the command’s quest of rooting out unrepentant criminal elements and their activities.

Aliyu called on law-abiding residents of the state to remain vigilant and continue to assist the police in tackling acts of crime and criminality in the state.

