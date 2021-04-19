The Police Command in Ekiti State on Monday arrested 35 more suspects in connection with the bloody cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area on Sunday.

The clash which left six persons dead and several others sustaining various degrees of gun and machete injuries began Saturday night and lasted through the early hours of Sunday.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, while speaking to journalists on Sunday, said that six corpses were recovered and deposited at the morgue after the clash which occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

A source in the town told newsmen that the sound of sporadic gunshots was heard while the attack lasted. The shootings created apprehension as members of the community ran to safety.

The police spokesperson further explained that the casualties who lost their lives to the incident belong to one of the cult groups which was attacked by the other on issues of rivalry.

According to ASP Abutu, the new arrests had brought the total number of arrests to 45.

“The combined team of security personnel who were drafted to the scene when the news of the incident got to the command, has restored peace to the town, while street patrol continues,’’ he said.

He said the cult clash was caused by “rivalry and show of strength” between the two cult groups.

It would be recalled that the police had on Sunday said that they arrested 10 suspects in connection with the brutal killings.

